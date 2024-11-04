Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 1,519 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after acquiring an additional 243,976 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after acquiring an additional 134,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $282.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.71 and its 200 day moving average is $270.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $210.85 and a 1 year high of $289.70. The stock has a market cap of $423.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.