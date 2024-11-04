Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 67,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $114.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $453.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

