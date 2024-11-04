Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $26.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Flywire alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FLYW

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.14, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.95. Flywire has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $66,193.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,846.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $31,912.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 273,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,246.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $66,193.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,846.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,966 shares of company stock worth $480,143. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Flywire by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Flywire by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.