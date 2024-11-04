Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) SVP Sells $46,005.00 in Stock

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $46,005.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,582.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FSBC opened at $30.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $643.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSBC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 141,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 320.7% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 38,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,511,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

