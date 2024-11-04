First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 2.07% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEED. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter worth about $632,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 117,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000.

DEED stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $22.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

