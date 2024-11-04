First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $204.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Solar by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in First Solar by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in First Solar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,385 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

