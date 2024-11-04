First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 2,983 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,884. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.