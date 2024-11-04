First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 2,084 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 1.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Progressive were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,400.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,874,412.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.19.

NYSE PGR traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $241.11. The stock had a trading volume of 568,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,977. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $149.14 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.36.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

