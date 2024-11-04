First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,843 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,492 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,909 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 512,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $60,237,000 after buying an additional 33,381 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in TJX Companies by 13.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,637,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,996,000 after buying an additional 315,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.44. The company had a trading volume of 518,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average of $110.07. The stock has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.