First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,853,000 after buying an additional 14,539,321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,914 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,061.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,772,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,091 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,787,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5,136.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,079,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,242,000 after buying an additional 1,059,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

UPS traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.63. The company had a trading volume of 364,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,340. The company has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

