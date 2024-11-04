First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 3,041 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 159,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 19,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,586 shares of company stock worth $4,175,800 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

LH stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,402. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $239.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.59 and its 200-day moving average is $213.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.