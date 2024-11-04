Financial Contrast: Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) & Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Cardiol Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion Biotech A/S -347.83% N/A -81.51% Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -118.65% -85.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evaxion Biotech A/S and Cardiol Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20

Earnings and Valuation

Evaxion Biotech A/S currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 313.53%. Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 366.67%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than Evaxion Biotech A/S.

This table compares Evaxion Biotech A/S and Cardiol Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion Biotech A/S $70,000.00 208.85 -$22.12 million ($0.29) -9.03 Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 2,496.88 -$20.84 million ($0.33) -5.68

Cardiol Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evaxion Biotech A/S. Evaxion Biotech A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiol Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats Evaxion Biotech A/S on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include some vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage, which includes EVX-B1 for the prevention of S. aureus-induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing elective abdominal hernia surgery; EVX-B2 to target diseases caused by N. gonorrhoeae; EVX-B3 for eliciting strong humoral antibody and cellular immune response to the bacterial pathogen; and EVX-V1, viral vaccine product candidate for targeting Cytomegalovirus. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis. The company is also developing CRD-38 injection for subcutaneous administration that is in preclinical development for the treatment of heart failure. It has a license agreement with Meros. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

