Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $38.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 60.09% and a return on equity of 12.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Fidus Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.45. 264,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,120. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $644.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

