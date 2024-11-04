Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,310 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE FRT opened at $110.43 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $90.70 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,020.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

