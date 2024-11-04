FAT Brands Inc., a renowned global franchising company, disclosed today the issuance of a press release concerning the submission of a Form 10 registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Twin Hospitality Group Inc. This filing is a significant step in the process of Twin Hospitality Group becoming an autonomous public entity.

Get alerts:

The disclosed information in the press release indicates that the details outlined in this event and the accompanying press release, noted as Exhibit 99.1, are considered “furnished” and not “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Consequently, this information, along with Exhibit 99.1, is not integrated by reference into any filings pursuant to the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, regardless of general incorporation clauses in such submissions.

Additionally, as part of the 8-K filing, FAT Brands Inc. has provided details related to the ownership and trading symbols of its various classes of stock registered on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

The initial information made available relates to Twin Hospitality Group’s progression towards independence as a public entity, including its planned listing on Nasdaq and the proposed distribution of approximately 5% of Twin Hospitality Group’s Class A Common Stock to FAT Brands’ common shareholders. Following the distribution, FAT Brands will retain ownership of the remaining 95% of Twin Hospitality Group’s Class A Common Stock.

Further information about Twin Hospitality Group’s standalone structure, including financial status, capitalization, business operations, risk factors, and management and governance particulars, have been outlined in the preliminary information statement contained within the Form 10 Registration Statement. This document is expected to be updated with additional details in subsequent amendments before the anticipated completion of the separation by the end of the year.

The press release underscores that the completion of this course of action is subject to certain conditions, such as the effectiveness of the Form 10 Registration Statement, final approval for the Nasdaq listing, and the successful execution of the refinancing described in the initial information statement.

For more in-depth information on the specifics of this 8-K filing and its related events, interested parties are directed to examine the official documents available on the SEC’s website.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is recognized as a prominent global franchising organization that strategically acquires, markets, and develops restaurant concepts around the world, currently owning 18 renowned brands.

About Twin Peaks

Established in 2005, Twin Peaks is a sports lodge franchise with a significant presence in the U.S. and Mexico, offering high-quality cuisine and unmatched broadcast entertainment.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties. Interested parties are advised to review the Form 10 Registration Statement by Twin Hospitality Group Inc. and the periodic filings by FAT Brands Inc. with the SEC for a comprehensive assessment of risk factors and contingencies.

For investor relations inquiries, please contact Michelle Michalski at [email protected] or 646-277-1224. Media inquiries can be directed to Erin Mandzik at [email protected] or 860-212-6509.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read FAT Brands’s 8K filing here.

About FAT Brands

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

Recommended Stories