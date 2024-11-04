Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ICSH stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

