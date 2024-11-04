Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,164 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 430,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 100,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 73,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 62,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

