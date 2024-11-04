Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $519.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.00 and a fifty-two week high of $540.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.13. The stock has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

