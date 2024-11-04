Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $28.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Citigroup began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

