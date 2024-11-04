Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 1,735 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.20. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.67 and a 1 year high of $149.30.
A number of equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
