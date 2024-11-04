Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $200,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Wedbush raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $170.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.99. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.72 and a 52 week high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

