Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Shares of FFIE opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $156.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

