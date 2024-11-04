Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.44-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $797.24 million.
Fabrinet Price Performance
Shares of FN traded down $2.92 on Monday, hitting $239.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,449. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $157.55 and a fifty-two week high of $278.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.70.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FN
Insider Activity
In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,941.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,941.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fabrinet
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.