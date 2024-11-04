F M Investments LLC Invests $249,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 73.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $109.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $120.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.76 and a 200 day moving average of $109.34.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

