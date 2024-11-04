ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

EPIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut ESSA Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut ESSA Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.84. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

