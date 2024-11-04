Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 4th (AAPL, ACGL, ADC, ADP, ALG, ALGT, ALL, AME, AMZN, AON)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 4th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $300.00 to $275.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $118.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $281.00 to $310.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $325.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $204.00 to $205.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $216.00 to $225.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $166.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $230.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $380.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $31.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $111.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $117.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $146.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $185.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $184.00 to $187.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $640.00 to $670.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.00 to $2.50. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $460.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $92.00 to $98.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $69.00 to $67.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $185.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $210.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $20.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $134.00 to $139.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $110.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $133.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $285.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $239.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $214.00 to $212.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $113.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $114.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $99.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $435.00 to $525.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $415.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $315.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $400.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $345.00 to $390.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $153.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $2.70 to $5.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $127.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $33.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $422.00 to $495.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $168.00 to $174.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $192.00 to $194.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $55.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $92.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $214.00 to $199.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $75.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $593.00 to $495.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $42.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $67.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $69.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $138.00 to $165.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $320.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.50 to $100.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $97.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $5.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $199.00 to $207.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $198.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $157.00 to $158.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $200.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $52.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $290.00 to $220.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $387.00 to $290.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $261.00 to $268.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $137.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $570.00 to $481.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its price target reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $30.00 to $28.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $13.00. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $286.00 to $265.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $265.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $114.00 to $109.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $89.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $182.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $180.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $210.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $31.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $67.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $61.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $95.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $101.00 to $97.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $94.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $566.00 to $572.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $41.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $52.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $69.00 to $65.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $330.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $362.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $59.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $153.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $160.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $124.00 to $153.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $5.75. The firm currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $225.00 to $205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $80.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $99.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $61.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $170.00 to $190.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $36.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $175.00 to $180.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $25.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $36.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $138.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $6.50 to $8.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $15.00 to $12.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $61.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $23.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $81.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $110.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $115.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $7.00 to $8.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $24.00 to $21.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $10.75 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $5.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $319.00 to $347.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $26.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $102.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $47.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $50.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $50.00 to $45.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $363.00 to $410.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $345.00 to $360.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $332.00 to $360.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $415.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $360.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $32.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $300.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $47.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $334.00 to $340.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $127.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

