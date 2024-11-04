Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 4th (AAPL, ACGL, ADC, ADP, ALG, ALGT, ALL, AME, AMZN, AON)

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 4th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $300.00 to $275.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $118.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $281.00 to $310.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $325.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $204.00 to $205.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $216.00 to $225.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $166.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $230.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $380.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $33.00 to $31.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $111.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $117.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $146.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $185.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $184.00 to $187.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $640.00 to $670.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.00 to $2.50. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $460.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $92.00 to $98.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $69.00 to $67.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $185.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $210.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $20.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $134.00 to $139.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $110.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $133.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $285.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $239.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $214.00 to $212.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $113.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $114.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $99.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $435.00 to $525.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $415.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $315.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $400.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $345.00 to $390.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $153.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $2.70 to $5.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $127.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $33.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $422.00 to $495.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $168.00 to $174.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $192.00 to $194.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $55.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $92.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $214.00 to $199.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $75.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $593.00 to $495.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $42.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $67.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $69.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $138.00 to $165.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $320.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.50 to $100.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $97.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $5.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $199.00 to $207.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $198.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $157.00 to $158.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $200.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $52.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $290.00 to $220.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $387.00 to $290.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $261.00 to $268.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $137.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $570.00 to $481.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its price target reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $30.00 to $28.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $13.00. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $286.00 to $265.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $265.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $114.00 to $109.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $89.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $182.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $180.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $210.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $31.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $67.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $61.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $95.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $101.00 to $97.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $94.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $566.00 to $572.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $41.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $52.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $69.00 to $65.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $330.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $362.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $59.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $153.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $160.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $124.00 to $153.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $5.75. The firm currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $225.00 to $205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $80.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $99.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $61.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $170.00 to $190.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $36.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $175.00 to $180.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $25.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $36.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $138.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $6.50 to $8.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $15.00 to $12.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $61.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $23.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $81.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $110.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $115.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $7.00 to $8.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $24.00 to $21.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $10.75 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $6.00 to $5.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $319.00 to $347.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $26.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $102.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $47.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $50.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $50.00 to $45.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $363.00 to $410.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $345.00 to $360.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $332.00 to $360.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $415.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $360.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $32.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $300.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $47.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $334.00 to $340.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $127.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.