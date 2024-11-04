EQT Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

EQT has raised its dividend by an average of 172.6% per year over the last three years. EQT has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EQT to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of EQT opened at $35.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.06. EQT has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

