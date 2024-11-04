enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.
enVVeno Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ:NVNO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 75,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,098. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.21. enVVeno Medical has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $6.97.
enVVeno Medical Company Profile
