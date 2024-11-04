Envista (NYSE:NVST) Raised to “Hold” at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Envista’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Envista in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. Envista has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.34 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Envista will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric D. Hammes purchased 24,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,607.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Envista by 69.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Envista by 1,420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

