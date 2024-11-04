Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $810.0 million-$840.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $878.8 million. Entegris also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.75-0.82 EPS.

Entegris Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.25. 947,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,164. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $89.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.34.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

About Entegris

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.