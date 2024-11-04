Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $810.0 million-$840.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $878.8 million. Entegris also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.75-0.82 EPS.
Entegris Trading Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.25. 947,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,164. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $89.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.34.
Entegris Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).
