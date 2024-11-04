Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 54,072 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,072 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.10% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.33.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $319.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.80. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.99 and a 1-year high of $321.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of -0.46.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.94) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total value of $1,551,490.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,927.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

