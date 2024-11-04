Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 403,414 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 403,414 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.31% of Alphatec worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 64.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Alphatec by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alphatec by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, Director David M. Demski acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,460.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Stock Up 3.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATEC stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Alphatec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

