Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 3,044 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 362.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 490.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $97.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 24.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,509.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,509.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $147,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,537.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,975. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

