Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,103,193 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.24% of TETRA Technologies worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 250,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 157,295 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 89,623 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 747,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TTI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded TETRA Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

TTI opened at $3.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $432.34 million, a P/E ratio of 164.08 and a beta of 2.04. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.