Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -879.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $265,748.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,014.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

