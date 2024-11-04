Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,145 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 271.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,318 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $554,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 140.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 988.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 125,281 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $946.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.86 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Insider Transactions at Aris Water Solutions

In other Aris Water Solutions news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $219,824.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,199.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.