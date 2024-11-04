Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.0% in the first quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAR opened at $39.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

