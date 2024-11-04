Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $273.91 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $304.39. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

