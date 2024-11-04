Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 5,780 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 269.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Wedbush increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $218,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,378. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,204,508 shares of company stock worth $802,654,666 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.60 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

