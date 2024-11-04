Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $34.97 million and approximately $550,417.56 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

