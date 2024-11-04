Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 517,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,903. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $331.76 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 232.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

