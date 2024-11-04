eHealth (EHTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter. eHealth has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $65.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. On average, analysts expect eHealth to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
eHealth Stock Performance
Shares of EHTH stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $142.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.49. eHealth has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $9.45.
EHTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on eHealth from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.
