eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Get eBay alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Trading Up 1.0 %

eBay Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after buying an additional 3,880,649 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $97,557,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $73,777,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,593,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.