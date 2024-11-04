Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFR traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,337. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

