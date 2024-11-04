Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $10.51 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,481. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $126,763.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 927,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,216,024.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,247.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

