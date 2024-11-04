Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $10.51 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,481. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $11.29.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
