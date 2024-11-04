Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 20050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Eagle Plains Resources Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$10.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Eagle Plains Resources
Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.
