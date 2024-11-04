Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells $3,867,206.52 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 115,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $3,867,206.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,691.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,452,837.69.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 28,710 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $919,294.20.

On Monday, August 19th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BROS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.00. 2,438,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BROS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Dutch Bros by 5.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

