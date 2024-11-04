Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.04 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.040 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,644,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,218. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.