Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$16.55 million for the quarter.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Further Reading

