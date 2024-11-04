Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$16.55 million for the quarter.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
