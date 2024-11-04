Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $42.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

LPG stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 47.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 57.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Dorian LPG by 60.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 126.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 285.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

